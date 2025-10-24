Live
- Govt allots another 3 coal blocks for mining to successful bidders
- Rashmika Mandanna sneaks into the theatre to witness audience reaction to 'Thamma'
- Indus Water Treaty fallout: Afghanistan’s dam moves add fuel to Pakistan’s fears
- Karnataka: KSDL hands over Rs 135 crore dividend to govt
- Kurukshetra Part 2 Netflix Release: Final Mahabharata Battle, October 24, 2025
- Ayushmann Khurrana reveals what drew him to the script of ‘Thamma’
- Man sentenced to life for raping minor girl in J&K’s Anantnag
- Thamma Box Office Day 4 Collection: ₹2.03 Cr India Net, Occupancy Drops
- Hazlewood unwilling to bring change to his bowling after ‘bit unlucky’ spell against India
- GST rate cuts boost festive sales, reflect positive market sentiment: FM Sitharaman
Kurukshetra Part 2 Netflix Release: Final Mahabharata Battle, October 24, 2025
Highlights
Watch Kurukshetra Part 2 on Netflix from October 24, 2025. Experience the last nine days of the Pandavas vs Kauravas war with epic battles, tough choices, and sacrifices for righteousness.
Kurukshetra Part 2 is now on Netflix. It shows the last nine days of the Pandavas vs Kauravas war from the Mahabharata.
The series shows big battles, smart plans, and the fight between good and evil. Heroes like Arjuna and Karna make hard choices. The story also shows the sacrifices for doing what is right.
Release Info
Date: October 24, 2025
Platform: Netflix
Great for Diwali and mythology lovers.
Creators
Director: Ujaan Ganguly
Producer: Anu Sikka
Lyricist: Gulzar
The show mixes modern storytelling with the classic Mahabharata story.
Next Story