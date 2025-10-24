Kurukshetra Part 2 Netflix Release: Final Mahabharata Battle, October 24, 2025

Kurukshetra Part 2 is now on Netflix. It shows the last nine days of the Pandavas vs Kauravas war from the Mahabharata.

The series shows big battles, smart plans, and the fight between good and evil. Heroes like Arjuna and Karna make hard choices. The story also shows the sacrifices for doing what is right.

Release Info

Date: October 24, 2025

Platform: Netflix

Great for Diwali and mythology lovers.

Creators

Director: Ujaan Ganguly

Producer: Anu Sikka

Lyricist: Gulzar

The show mixes modern storytelling with the classic Mahabharata story.