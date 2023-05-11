Kushi's Debut Single Captivates Hearts Worldwide

Highly anticipated Telugu film "Kushi," directed by Shiva Nirvana and featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha, is all set for a theatrical release on September 1, 2023. The film's first song, "Na Roja Nuvve," was released on Vijay Deverakonda's birthday and has already garnered an impressive 15 million views on YouTube, along with numerous likes.

Excitingly, the song has recently climbed the ranks to become one of the top 5 most viewed videos on YouTube within the last 24 hours. It has also gained global attention, trending worldwide and receiving a positive response from music enthusiasts. Composed and sung by the talented music director Hesham Abdul Wahab, the melodious track boasts heartfelt lyrics. It has instantly become a chartbuster, leaving fans of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha eagerly awaiting the visual presentation of the song in the film "Kushi."

Joining the lead actors, the movie also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya Pradeep in pivotal roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, this multi-lingual film will captivate audiences across India.