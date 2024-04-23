Lara Dutta embraces depth over glamour

Former Miss Universe and acclaimed actress Lara Dutta is making waves with her upcoming web series, ‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’, where she steps into a new realm of performance that prioritizes substance over glamour. In a recent statement, Dutta revealed her evolving perspective on her career trajectory, highlighting her shift towards roles that leave a lasting impact on audiences.

Acknowledging her growth, Dutta expressed her willingness to explore the psychological crime genre, a departure from conventional glamour-centric roles. She emphasized her openness to portraying negative characters, signaling a bold step towards more complex and layered portrayals.

“As I grow older, I’m breaking free from the idea of being glamorous or just seen as a pageant winner,” Dutta remarked. “Instead, I’m finally delving into the kind of work I’ve desired for a while.” Dutta’s sentiments echo the broader trend of women in the entertainment industry seizing opportunities beyond traditional stereotypes. She emphasized the importance of recognizing the trailblazing women who paved the way for future generations, enabling greater diversity and representation across roles and narratives.

“In today’s landscape, women are leading the way in all sorts of roles, from making movies to writing scripts,” Dutta noted, underscoring the industry’s evolving dynamics and the expanding horizons for female talent.