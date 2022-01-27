Lata Mangeshkar Is Still In ICU But Is Given A Trial Of Extubation Today

It is all known that legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19. She is 92 years old and thus for better treatment, she has been admitted to the Breach Candy hospital a few days ago. Since then she is in ICU itself. Off late, doctors revealed her health update and stated that she is in ICU itself but they have given a trial of extubation today…



Lata ji's close friend Anusha Srinivasan said, "Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation (off the invasive Ventilator) this morning. Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of for your prayers and good wishes".

Earlier her team stated that, "There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi's health and she continues to be in the ICU. Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi's health. Thank you."

On the other hand, the Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj conducted a holy ritual for Lata ji and said, "We have performed a 'Mahamrityunjay jaap' for the better health of singer Lata Mangeshkar. I would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet her."

Hope Lata ji gets better soon and comes back home!