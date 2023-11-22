Latest: Shah Rukh Khan announces ‘Dunki’ release date

Though the overseas distributors of Shah Rukh Khan’s “Dunki” revealed that the movie would arrive on 21st December, the official confirmation has been due from the producers. In the posters and the first teaser, the makers just revealed that the movie would be out in cinemas this Christmas season, but the date wasn’t revealed.

Now, Shah Rukh Khan himself has announced that “Dunki” will be hitting the screens on 21st December and has put an end to the suspense. The theatre standees of the film also mentioned the release date as the 21st. This confirms “Dunki” is arriving a day earlier than “Salaar” both in domestic and international markets.

Tapsee played the love interest of Shah Rukh Khan in this social comedy-drama, which is directed by master storyteller Rajkumar Hirani. Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochhar essayed pivotal roles. Gauri Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, and Jyoti Deshpande produced “Dunki.”















