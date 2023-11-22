Live
- Sam Altman returns as CEO of OpenAI, Greg Brockman also joins back
- YV Subba Reddy, Gudivada Amarnath visits students injured in road accident at Vizag
- Khammam: Youths join Congress
- Cong surges across Jadcherla
- 240 years ago: Human flights with balloons
- Akshaya Navami 2023: Date, History and Meaning
- Revanth adds cheer to local Cong camp
- ‘Bhale Vadivi Basu’ actress Vichitra comments on casting couch in TFI; audience feel it is Balakrishna!
- Aadikeshava is a proper commercial film: Vaisshnav Tej
- Varsity teacher posts: Candidates seek deadline extension
Latest: Shah Rukh Khan announces ‘Dunki’ release date
Though the overseas distributors of Shah Rukh Khan’s “Dunki” revealed that the movie would arrive on 21st December, the official confirmation has been due from the producers. In the posters and the first teaser, the makers just revealed that the movie would be out in cinemas this Christmas season, but the date wasn’t revealed.
Now, Shah Rukh Khan himself has announced that “Dunki” will be hitting the screens on 21st December and has put an end to the suspense. The theatre standees of the film also mentioned the release date as the 21st. This confirms “Dunki” is arriving a day earlier than “Salaar” both in domestic and international markets.
Tapsee played the love interest of Shah Rukh Khan in this social comedy-drama, which is directed by master storyteller Rajkumar Hirani. Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochhar essayed pivotal roles. Gauri Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, and Jyoti Deshpande produced “Dunki.”