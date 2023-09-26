  • Menu
Lawrence takes blessings from Rajinikanth; video went viral
The highly-anticipated Tamil flick “Chandramukhi 2” is an official sequel of Rajinikanth’s 2005 blockbuster “Chandramukhi.” This sequel stars Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles, with P Vasu at the helm of the franchise.

Raghava Lawrence, the choreographer-turned-actor, had a heart-warming meeting with Superstar Rajinikanth to seek his blessings as “Chandramukhi 2” gears up for release this Thursday. During their encounter, Lawrence congratulated the star hero for his massive hit of “Jailer.” The pictures from their delightful meeting are now going viral across social media platforms.

In addition to Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut, the film features a stellar cast, including Vadivelu, Radhika Sarathkumar, Lakshmi Menon, Rao Ramesh, and Mahima Nambiar. The music for the film is composed by the renowned MM Keeravaani. Lyca Productions bankrolled this project, which is set to be released in multiple major Indian languages.


