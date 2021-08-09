Legendary director to perform stunts & dances

Legendary director Raghavendra Rao who has wielded the megaphone for more than 100 movies has been staying away from the direction after 'Namo Venkatesha'.

Recently, rumors came out that Raghavendra Rao is all set to come up with the much-awaited sequel of his super hit film, 'Pelli Sandadi' with the title 'Pelli Sandadi 2'.

But it seems like Raghavendra Rao is not going to wield the megaphone for this project but he is all set to play a key role in the film. Raghavendra Rao who is already playing a crucial role in 'O Babu' under the direction of Tanikella Bharani is all set to play a small cameo role in a star hero film as well.

It seems like the veteran director wants to showcase his acting skills as he has already proved his mettle as a director.

In Pelli SandaD, we are expected to see KRR perform stunts as well as dances.