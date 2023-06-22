‘Leo’ poster presents Vijay in a terrific manner

Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay collaborates second time for “Leo” after the block buster “Master.” Though there was Covid, Master performed exceptionally well in theatres, and now all eyes are on “Leo.” Bloody Sweet is the film’s tagline.



Marking Vijay’s birthday, the makers dropped the first look poster today, and it is just incredible. The first look poster showcases Vijay in a mass avatar with a hammer in his hand. Lokesh has presented Vijay in a terrific manner, and it seems that the movie will have many adrenaline moments going by the poster.

“In the world of untamed rivers, calm waters either become divine gods or dreaded demons,” read the caption in the first look poster. Sanjay Dutt plays the baddie while Trisha plays the love interest of Vijay. The film also features Priya Anand, Gowtham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Action King Arjun, and Mathew Thomas in pivotal roles. Anirudh is composing the tunes and Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio is bankrolling this biggie.