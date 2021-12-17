  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment

'Liger' with Vijay Mike Tyson to be out on Aug 25

‘Liger’ with Vijay Mike Tyson to be out on Aug 25
x

‘Liger’ with Vijay Mike Tyson to be out on Aug 25

Highlights

Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson-starrer pan Indian film 'Liger' is all set to hit the screens on August 25, 2022.

Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson-starrer pan Indian film 'Liger' is all set to hit the screens on August 25, 2022.

The film's producer Karan Johar took to Instagram to make the announcement. He shared a poster, which read: "Liger saala crossbreed. The pan Indian movie is ready to splash its blood, sweat and entertainment. Releasing in theatres worldwide on 25th August 2022. Catch a glimpse of the madness on 31st December. "This New Year aag laga dengay."

Karan captioned the poster: "THE ACTION, THE THRILL & THE MADNESS - itaï¿½s going to be a total knockout! #Liger arrives in theatres worldwide on 25th August, 2022. #LigerOnAug25th2022. Catch the first glimpse on 31st Dec and start your new year with a BANG!" Helmed by popular filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, 'Liger' sees Vijay Deveraakonda playing the role of a boxer, is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.

'Liger' will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X