List of Celebrity Couples Who Earned Crores By Their Wedding Photos.

Here's a list of Bollywood stars who sold their wedding photos for millions!

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal



According to reports, Kat and Vicky were scheduled to negotiate a massive Rs 100 crore contract with an OTT company for the exclusive rights to film sequences from their big fat royal wedding in Rajasthan.















Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Back in 2018, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as a first, sold the rights of their nuptial photos to international magazines for a whopping USD 2.5 million (18 crores).















Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

The celebrity couple had a hush-hush wedding in Tuscany, Italy and the fans could only get a handful of pictures of both of them. It was reported that inside pictures from their wedding ceremony, and the pre-wedding rituals, were sold to a magazine and the proceeds were sent for charitable work.













Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

The actress had put her wedding images up for auction and forwarded the proceeds to a foundation that is dedicated towards educating children and old age home rehabilitation.















