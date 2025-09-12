Little Hearts Box Office Day 8 Collection: ₹15.44 Cr India Net

Little Hearts, directed by Sai Marthand and produced by Aditya Haasan, stars Mouli Tanuj Prasanth, Shivani Nagaram, and Rajeev Kanakala. The film has done well at the box office.

8-Day Collections (India Net):

Total: ₹15.44 Cr

Day 8: ₹0.19 Cr

Day 8 Telugu Occupancy:

Overall: 20.30%

Morning: 20.30%

Afternoon/Evening/Night: 0%

Top Regions: Hyderabad 23%, Warangal 31%, Vizag 29%, Bengaluru 15%, Chennai 1%

Note: Figures are approximate.