Little Hearts Box Office Day 8 Collection: ₹15.44 Cr India Net
Highlights

Check out Little Hearts 8-day box office collection and Telugu occupancy update. Directed by Sai Marthand and starring Mouli Tanuj Prasanth, the film earned ₹15.44 Cr in India.

Little Hearts, directed by Sai Marthand and produced by Aditya Haasan, stars Mouli Tanuj Prasanth, Shivani Nagaram, and Rajeev Kanakala. The film has done well at the box office.

8-Day Collections (India Net):

  • Total: ₹15.44 Cr
  • Day 8: ₹0.19 Cr

Day 8 Telugu Occupancy:

  • Overall: 20.30%
  • Morning: 20.30%
  • Afternoon/Evening/Night: 0%

Top Regions: Hyderabad 23%, Warangal 31%, Vizag 29%, Bengaluru 15%, Chennai 1%

Note: Figures are approximate.

