Live
- Google Gemini Apps Limits 2025: Free vs Paid Tiers, Prompts, Images & Deep Research
- PM Modi's two-day visit to Assam, Manipur, Mizoram to launch developmental projects
- Baaghi 4 7-Day Box Office Collection: ₹44.5 Cr India Net
- The Bengal Files 7-Day Box Office Collection: ₹11.25 Cr India Net
- Kerala: Binoy Viswam unanimously re-elected as CPI State Secretary
- Heavy Rainfall Alert in Telangana
- SC to examine PIL to frame rules for regulation of political parties
- Odisha: Senior BJD leader suspended over anti-party activities
- Mirai Day 1 Box Office Collection: ₹3.47 Cr India Net
- PV sales growth to touch 7 pc by FY27, price cut by up to 13 pc on some models: Industry leaders
Little Hearts Box Office Day 8 Collection: ₹15.44 Cr India Net
Highlights
Check out Little Hearts 8-day box office collection and Telugu occupancy update. Directed by Sai Marthand and starring Mouli Tanuj Prasanth, the film earned ₹15.44 Cr in India.
Little Hearts, directed by Sai Marthand and produced by Aditya Haasan, stars Mouli Tanuj Prasanth, Shivani Nagaram, and Rajeev Kanakala. The film has done well at the box office.
8-Day Collections (India Net):
- Total: ₹15.44 Cr
- Day 8: ₹0.19 Cr
Day 8 Telugu Occupancy:
- Overall: 20.30%
- Morning: 20.30%
- Afternoon/Evening/Night: 0%
Top Regions: Hyderabad 23%, Warangal 31%, Vizag 29%, Bengaluru 15%, Chennai 1%
Note: Figures are approximate.
Next Story