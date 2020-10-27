Live audience gives sense of confidence: Athiya Shetty

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, who walked the virtual ramp at the digital version of the Lakme Fashion Week, says live audiences give "sense of confidence" to the one on the runway which was lacking in this new format.



"The entire process was very different from the usual hustle and bustle and the energy of the audience and so many people backstage feeling off that vibe. This was much more composed and calm. I did miss the experience and the audience feeding off energy and the vibe. I feel the audience gives you a sense of confidence. And also you feed off the energy when they are cheering. So, it was very different but I wouldn't say that this was a bad experience. Everybody has to be careful and cautious and we have to adjust and adapt to the new way of working," says Athiya while commenting on her experience of being the part of a virtual fashion week.

She featured in a fashion film streamed on Day 5 of the bi-annual fashion event.

She says she loves that no one has to be forced to look in a certain way or be very correct in the way you look since the work-from-home has begun. Sharing how her work-from-home wardrobe looks like, she says she likes to be in comfortable clothing and without any make-up.