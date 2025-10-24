Lokah Chapter 1 OTT Release Update – Delayed on JioHotstar

Fans are waiting for Lokah Chapter 1 on JioHotstar. It was expected around Diwali 2025, but the release is delayed. No date is announced yet.

The movie is not on OTT yet. Producers confirmed it will release on JioHotstar. Fans guess October 2025, maybe around Halloween or Diwali, but nothing is official.

The delay is because the movie is still doing well in theaters. Producers want to earn more at the box office first. They may also be preparing ads and marketing for OTT.

Lokah Chapter 1 released on August 28, 2025. The budget was under ₹30 crore. It earned over ₹300 crore and is the highest-grossing Malayalam film. A sequel is coming: Lokah Chapter 2, starring Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, and Aditi Balan.