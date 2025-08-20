Lokesh Kanagaraj hints at dream multi-starrer with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan!

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has delivered blockbuster sensations with Superstar Rajinikanth in Coolie and Universal Hero Kamal Haasan in Vikram, has now sparked buzz with talk of a possible multi-starrer featuring both legends together.

Known for creating the widely celebrated Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), Lokesh revealed his thoughts on the ambitious idea. Speaking about the project, he said, “I am nobody to initiate this. But if they decide to collaborate and call me, I will drop everything and go. The decision must come from them.”

He further elaborated on the challenge such a project would bring: “If Rajini sir and Kamal sir agree to work together, the cast and crew would come with salaries of great magnitude. Figuring out a story that fits both their iconic images would be a Himalayan task. I am ready for it, but it has to come from them.”

The thought of seeing Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan—two of Indian cinema’s biggest icons—sharing screen space under Lokesh’s direction has left fans excited. While the director is open and eager, the possibility of this cinematic spectacle ultimately rests on the two stars’ decision.

For now, the industry and audiences alike are waiting to see if this dream collaboration will turn into reality.