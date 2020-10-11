Love Mocktail To Re-release In Theatres 

Filmmakers who have produced movies with big stars are hesitating to release them in theatres even after the government has permitted to open theatres from October 15.

The reason being that the theatres are forbidden from allowing cent per cent occupancy of available seats. However, this has proved to be a boon for films which wer released prior to lockdown. Now taking advantage of this Golden opportunity, the popular Kannada flick "Love Mocktail" is getting re-released in theatres. It is worth mentioning here that Love Mocktail is already available for viewing on OTT platform. The movie has recieved positive reviews from people.

Many people have expressed their happiness about the re-release of this movie starring Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj which was a super hit.

The movie will hit the big screens on October 16. This news was shared by director darling Krishna on hia social media handle.

Many people have reacted to his post and congratulated him about the re-release of the movie. Theatres are making all preparations to exhibit movies. The movie Love Mocktail was earlier released on January 31. As the movie's popularity was gathering momentum with good reviews, the theaters were closed down due to Corona. Hence Love Mocktail could not continue in theatres.

Later the movie was released via Amazon prime and the movie became a hit and lakhs of viewers appreciated the movie and there was pressure to re-release the movie in theatres. Yielding to the pressure, the producers are said to have decided to release the movie again in theatres.

It remains to be seen if another hit movie 'Diya" will also get re-eleased in theatres. Now that only 50 per cent of the audience are allowed in theatres some of the new movies of Star actors are not being released in theatres. As a result, some of the movies which were running in theatres prior to lockdown and some hit movies are getting re-released in theatres.