‘Love You Raa’ audio launched

Under the banner of Samudrala Cine Creations, the upcoming film ‘Love You Raa’ stars Chinnu Krish in the lead role alongside Geethika Ratan. Produced by Samudrala Mantrayya Babu and Konipati Srinath Prajapati, the movie is directed by Prasad Eluri and is gearing up for release on September 5. Ahead of its release, a grand audio launch event was held on Monday, August 18, where the songs ‘Ae Maya Chesave Pilla,’ ‘WhatsApp Baby,’ ‘Youth Abba Memu,’ and ‘Daivanne Adagala’ were unveiled. At the press meet, the cast and crew shared their thoughts.

Hero Chinnu Krish said: “ ‘Love You Raa’ is my debut film. I’m truly grateful to my director and producers for giving me this opportunity and to everyone who stood by me throughout this journey. Director Prasad garu believed in me and entrusted me with this role. The film is a laugh riot from start to finish. Geethika has breathed life into her character, Krishna Sai’s role is hilarious, and Chandrasekhar garu’s performance is outstanding. Our film has everything—horror, comedy, love, and emotions. Eswar garu gave us wonderful songs. With the support of the media, newcomers like us can reach the audience. I request everyone to watch our movie and bless us with success on September 5.”

Actor Chandrasekhar said: “‘Love You Raa’ is releasing on September 5, and I wish it to be a grand success. As Srinath garu said, this film is bound to succeed two hundred percent. Wishing the entire team all the best.”

Heroine Geethika said: “We had so much fun shooting ‘Love You Raa’. I believe the audience will love the film. Thanks to everyone who worked on this project. Our movie is releasing on September 5, please watch it and make it a success.”

Producer Srinath Prajapati said: “I watched ‘Love You Raa’, and I really liked it, which is why I chose to associate with it. It doesn’t feel like a film made by newcomers, as the quality is very natural and engaging. I’m confident it will connect with everyone.”

Director Prasad Eluri said: “My heartfelt thanks to my team for bringing ‘Love You Raa’ this far. Special thanks to distributor Dayanand garu for appreciating our film. The movie is releasing on September 5. I take inspiration from Rajamouli and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The media always encourages small films, and I request you to promote our movie so it can reach a wide audience.”

Actor Krishna Sai said: “‘Love You Raa’ will keep audiences laughing. Our director worked very hard on this film, and both Chinnu and Geethika performed wonderfully. I hope the audience supports us and makes this movie a success.”

Producer-Director Nagesh said: “‘Love You Raa’, produced under Samudrala Creations, has been made brilliantly by director Prasad. For audiences, what matters is whether the film is good—it doesn’t matter if it’s big or small. The hero and heroine acted very well, the songs are impressive, and even the title itself is catchy. I hope distributor Dayanand ensures good theaters for the release, and I wish the film to become a big hit.”

Actor Nagateja said: “‘Love You Raa’ is a beautiful village-based love story. Even though we are newcomers, we’ve all come together to make a good film. I sincerely hope the audience encourages us.”