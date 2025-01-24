‘Lucifer’ sequel ‘L2E Empuraan’ teaser to be out on Republic Day

The stage is set for Mollywood’s next big release, L2E Empuraan, the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Lucifer. Directed by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, the action-packed thriller stars the legendary Mohanlal in the lead role, building on the massive success of the first film.

Scheduled for release on March 27, 2025, L2E Empuraan promises to take audiences on a gripping ride of action and intrigue. To amp up the excitement, the makers have announced the release of the teaser at 7:07 PM on January 26, 2025, in line with Republic Day celebrations, marking the beginning of the film’s countdown.

Apart from Mohanlal, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Sai Kumar, and Sachin Khedekar, all contributing to the high-octane drama. Produced by Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas, the movie is expected to be a visual treat, with music composed by Deepak Dev adding to its grandeur.

L2E Empuraan will also be released in a Telugu version, expanding its reach beyond Malayalam audiences. With fans eagerly awaiting more updates, this sequel is set to raise the bar for action thrillers in Indian cinema. Stay tuned for what promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience!