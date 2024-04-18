Live
- ‘Teppa samudram’ review: Entertains with twists and turns
- ‘Market Mahalakshmi’ review: Blends humour and heartfelt moments
- SC reserves verdict on pleas seeking mandatory EVM-VVPAT tally
- Actress Ananya Nagalla Launches Advanced Gro hair and Glo skin Clinic at Banjara Hills
- LS poll battle: Only 9.83 pc candidates are women in NE states
- MahaYuti will win 45 plus LS seats in Maharashtra
- NCPCR asks FSSAI to review sugar content in Nestle's baby food products
- Infosys' full-year employee strength drops for 1st time in 23 years
- Akanksha Salunkhe moves into quarters of World Championship Asian Qualifying squash
- DMK cadres asked to be cautious in 4 LS seats where NDA seen as having an edge
Just In
Lyrical marvel ‘Lachhimakka’sets stage for Virinchi Varma’s ‘Jithender Reddy’
The highly-anticipated lyrical song "Lachhimakka" from director Virinchi Varma's upcoming political drama, produced by Muduganti Ravinder Reddy under Muduganti Creations, has been unveiled.
The highly-anticipated lyrical song "Lachhimakka" from director Virinchi Varma's upcoming political drama, produced by Muduganti Ravinder Reddy under Muduganti Creations, has been unveiled. Featuring Jithender Reddy in the lead role, the film promises to delve into real events from the 1980s.
With a stellar cast including Rakesh Varre, Vaishali Raj, Riya Suman, and others, "Lachhimakka" is a captivating piece penned by Rambabu Gosala and composed by Gopi Sundar. Mangli's vibrant rendition adds depth to the narrative, drawing praise from audiences, especially the youth.
Producer Muduganti Ravinder Reddy expressed gratitude for the positive reception of teasers and songs, highlighting the film's departure from conventional storytelling. Scheduled for release on May 3, 2024, the film aims to offer audiences a refreshing cinematic experience.