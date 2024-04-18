Lyrical marvel ‘Lachhimakka’sets stage for Virinchi Varma’s ‘Jithender Reddy’

The highly-anticipated lyrical song "Lachhimakka" from director Virinchi Varma's upcoming political drama, produced by Muduganti Ravinder Reddy under Muduganti Creations, has been unveiled. Featuring Jithender Reddy in the lead role, the film promises to delve into real events from the 1980s.

With a stellar cast including Rakesh Varre, Vaishali Raj, Riya Suman, and others, "Lachhimakka" is a captivating piece penned by Rambabu Gosala and composed by Gopi Sundar. Mangli's vibrant rendition adds depth to the narrative, drawing praise from audiences, especially the youth.

Producer Muduganti Ravinder Reddy expressed gratitude for the positive reception of teasers and songs, highlighting the film's departure from conventional storytelling. Scheduled for release on May 3, 2024, the film aims to offer audiences a refreshing cinematic experience.







