‘Maargan’ soul track is intense

The multi-talented Vijay Antony is taking on multiple responsibilities for his upcoming film 'Maargan.' He serves as the lead actor, producer, and music director for the project, which is directed by Leo John Paul and produced under the Vijay Antony Film Corporation banner. The film is proudly presented by J. Ramanjaneyulu of Sarvanth Ram Creations. Vijay Antony’s nephew, Ajay Dhishan, makes his debut as the antagonist in this murder mystery-crime thriller, which is set for release on June 27th.

The lyrical video of 'Soul of Maargan' was unveiled today, offering a gripping glimpse into the enigmatic Black Devil character played by Ajay Dhishan. Composed by Vijay Antony, the intense musical score perfectly captures the fierce and menacing presence of the character. Lyricist Bhashyasree conveys the raw and brutal essence of the Black Devil through striking verses, while Akshara's powerful vocals elevate the song’s emotional impact. The accompanying visuals are haunting and unsettling, deepening the track’s dark and suspenseful mood.

'Maargan' features a strong ensemble cast, including Samuthirakani, Mahanati Shankar, Prithika, Brigida, Vinod Sagar, Ajay Dhishan, Deepshikha, Archana (of Kalakka Povathu Yaaru fame), Kanimozhi, and Antagaram Natarajan in key roles.

Cinematographer Yuva S handles the film’s visuals, while Raja A serves as the art director. Vijay Antony also composed the music for the film.

Asian Suresh Entertainment will release the movie across the Telugu states.