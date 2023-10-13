‘Mad’ remains stable even on weekdays

Live
Highlights
“Mad,” a youthful entertainer backed by Sithara Entertainments, took a very good start at the box office. The film which starred Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, and Ram Nithin in the lead roles is directed by Kalyan Shankar.
Even on weekdays, the film is putting up a strong show at the box office. As per the latest update, the movie collected a gross of 12.9 crores in six days. As there are no big releases this weekend, “Mad” is expected to remain the first choice of filmgoers.
Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, Ananathika Sanilkumar, and Gopikaa Udyan played the female leads. Haarika Suryadevara and Sai Soujanya produced this madcap entertainer. Bheems Ceciroleo crooned the tunes of this entertainer.
