Mad Square Movie Review: A Fun Sequel with Mixed Reactions
"Mad Square," the sequel to the hit movie Mad (2023), brings comedy and fun with Narne Nithin, Sangeet Shobhan, and Ram Nithin. While the first half shines with laughter, the second half has drawn mixed responses from audiences.
"Mad Square," starring Narne Nithin, Sangeet Shobhan, and Ram Nithin, has hit theaters, aiming to bring laughter. It is a sequel to the successful 2023 film Mad, directed by Kalyan Shankar and produced by Suryadevara Harika and Sai Soujanya. Released on March 28, the film has received mixed reactions from audiences overseas on X-Vedika.
The movie carries forward the fun of friends reconnecting after college, with the characters DD and Laddu entertaining viewers with their comedy. While the first half of the film has received positive feedback for its humor, the second half hasn’t garnered much response.
Check the reviews:
“Very good first half. The director infused comedy in every scene. The entire marriage sequence which lasts for 30 minutes is a LAUGH RIOT. Watch it for this segment. All the actors did well but it is LADDU who steals the show in first half. Waiting for second half! #MADSquare,” wrote a user on X.
Here is what another user posted on X.
#MADSquare is a Decent Timepass Comedy Entertainer that delivers what it promises for the most part!
The film has a feel and vibe of Jathi Ratnalu more than MAD 1. There are both hilarious sequences that work well but at the same time a few sequences that don’t land and feel forced and over the top. The crisp runtime is a huge asset. Despite some drops here and there and a few sequences that don’t land, it ends up being a lighthearted entertaining watch!
Rating: 2.75-⅗.
A third user wrote: “#MadSquare is a winner through and through with situational and dialogue comedy hitting top gear. Kalyan Shankar stages a non nonsense fun and entertaining sequel very successfully. Top ROFL moments in “Laddu gadi pelli” and interactions between Bhaaaiiiiii and Laddu gadi daddy,”