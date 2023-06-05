Maharastra CM Eknath Shinde applauds ‘Adipurush’ trailer

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s most eagerly awaited mythological epic, “Adipurush,” is gearing up for a huge release across the globe on June 16. A grand pre-release event will be held in Tirupati on June 6. Meanwhile, the movie’s makers are meeting several national political leaders and are getting a good feedback on the film’s recently released trailer and the Jai Shri Ram song.



Earlier today, Adipurush’s producer Bhushan Kumar along with Shiv Chanana met with the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and showed him Adipurush’s trailer. The CM and the makers exchanged a profound insight around the values and cultural heritage of India that is presented to perfection in this multi-crore magnum opus.

Also starring Saif Ali Khan as the demon king “Ravana,” “Adipurush” is directed by Om Raut and produced jointly by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair along with UV Creations’ Vamsi and Pramod.