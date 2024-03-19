Mahateja Creations Family Emotional Thriller 'Tenant' - The film is getting ready for release in the third week of April

After the blockbuster success of 'Polimera 2', Satyam Rajesh is playing the lead role in the family emotional thriller 'Tenant'. Directed by Y. Yugandhar, this film is produced by Mogulla Chandrasekhar Reddy under Mahateja Creations banner. Producer including Ravinder Reddy .N. The trailer of this movie which has already been released has received an amazing response.

This film is being made with very valuable content and family emotional thrilling elements to tell how women should be in the present generation. Currently, the post production work of this film has reached its final stage. The makers are preparing to release this film in the third week of April as a summer special.

Megha Chaudhary, Chandana Payavula and Bharat Kant are playing other key roles in this film and the music is composed by Sahitya Sagar. Jemin Jom Ayaneth is DVP while Vijay is the editor-in-chief.

Starring: Satyam Rajesh, Megha Chaudhary, Chandana Payavula, Bharat Kant, Tej Dileep, Adukalam Naren, Esther Noronha, Dhana Bala, Chandu, Anurag, Ramya Kongouri, Megna

Screenplay, Dialogues & Direction: Y. Yugandhar

Producer: Mogulla Chandrasekhar Reddy

Co-Producer : Ravinder Reddy .N

Creative Producer: Prasuna Mandava

Music : Sahitya Sagar

DOP: Gemini Zom Ayaneth

Editor: Vijay Muktavarapu

Story: Y Srinivasa Varma

Co-Director: Anil Kadiveti

Stunts: Rabin Subbu

Art: Karakarala Chandra Mouli, Sai

Production Controller: B. Rambabu

Digital Media : Vineet-Sandeep

PRO: Tejaswi S