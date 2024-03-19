Mahateja Creations Family Emotional Thriller 'Tenant' - The film is getting ready for release in the third week of April

Live
After the blockbuster success of 'Polimera 2', Satyam Rajesh is playing the lead role in the family emotional thriller 'Tenant'. Directed by Y. Yugandhar, this film is produced by Mogulla Chandrasekhar Reddy under Mahateja Creations banner.
After the blockbuster success of 'Polimera 2', Satyam Rajesh is playing the lead role in the family emotional thriller 'Tenant'. Directed by Y. Yugandhar, this film is produced by Mogulla Chandrasekhar Reddy under Mahateja Creations banner. Producer including Ravinder Reddy .N. The trailer of this movie which has already been released has received an amazing response.
This film is being made with very valuable content and family emotional thrilling elements to tell how women should be in the present generation. Currently, the post production work of this film has reached its final stage. The makers are preparing to release this film in the third week of April as a summer special.
Megha Chaudhary, Chandana Payavula and Bharat Kant are playing other key roles in this film and the music is composed by Sahitya Sagar. Jemin Jom Ayaneth is DVP while Vijay is the editor-in-chief.
Starring: Satyam Rajesh, Megha Chaudhary, Chandana Payavula, Bharat Kant, Tej Dileep, Adukalam Naren, Esther Noronha, Dhana Bala, Chandu, Anurag, Ramya Kongouri, Megna
Screenplay, Dialogues & Direction: Y. Yugandhar
Producer: Mogulla Chandrasekhar Reddy
Co-Producer : Ravinder Reddy .N
Creative Producer: Prasuna Mandava
Music : Sahitya Sagar
DOP: Gemini Zom Ayaneth
Editor: Vijay Muktavarapu
Story: Y Srinivasa Varma
Co-Director: Anil Kadiveti
Stunts: Rabin Subbu
Art: Karakarala Chandra Mouli, Sai
Production Controller: B. Rambabu
Digital Media : Vineet-Sandeep
PRO: Tejaswi S