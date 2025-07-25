Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli's SSMB29 Set to Begin Filming in August

Famous actor Mahesh Babu is working with top director S.S. Rajamouli in a new movie called SSMB29. People in India and other countries are very excited. But the movie team has not told much about it yet.

Secret Plans

Director Rajamouli is keeping everything quiet. He has not said who else is acting or what the story is. Earlier, the team wanted to shoot action scenes in Kenya, but they stopped the plan because of problems there. Now, the team will begin shooting in August.

Mahesh Babu is now in Sri Lanka with his family. After his holiday, he will join the team. Actress Priyanka Chopra is also ready to shoot.

Movie Story and Cast

The movie is like an adventure film. Mahesh Babu will play a man who goes to a far place to find a big secret. He will fight bad people and face nature’s danger. The film will have action and mystery.

The movie is very big and will cost about ₹1000 crore. Along with Mahesh and Priyanka, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will play an important role. M.M. Keeravani, who won an Oscar, is making the music.

Fans Are Waiting

After big hits like RRR and Baahubali, people think this film will also be a huge success. Fans hope this movie will help Mahesh Babu become more famous all over the world.

The film team has not shared the release date, but fans are waiting for updates in August.