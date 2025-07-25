Live
- Hari Hara Veera Mallu Screening Halted in London After Fans Disrupt Show With Confetti
- Vijay Antony’s Crime Movie “Maargan” Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
- 'If you want to win a Test match, batters need to play big innings': Jwala Singh
- Three-day mourning declared in Russia's Far East region after plane crash
- Top Web Development Companies
- LG Electronics’ Q2 net income drops 3.1 pc on rising costs
- South Korea: Court orders Yoon to compensate for people's martial law suffering
- Adyanadka Mud Festival Brings Earth, Joy and People Together
- Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli's SSMB29 Set to Begin Filming in August
- Air India Crash Not Caused by Mechanical Problem, Says FAA
Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli's SSMB29 Set to Begin Filming in August
Mahesh Babu and director Rajamouli’s movie SSMB29 will begin shooting in August. The film features Priyanka Chopra and has a ₹1000 crore budget. Fans eagerly await more updates.
Famous actor Mahesh Babu is working with top director S.S. Rajamouli in a new movie called SSMB29. People in India and other countries are very excited. But the movie team has not told much about it yet.
Secret Plans
Director Rajamouli is keeping everything quiet. He has not said who else is acting or what the story is. Earlier, the team wanted to shoot action scenes in Kenya, but they stopped the plan because of problems there. Now, the team will begin shooting in August.
Mahesh Babu is now in Sri Lanka with his family. After his holiday, he will join the team. Actress Priyanka Chopra is also ready to shoot.
Movie Story and Cast
The movie is like an adventure film. Mahesh Babu will play a man who goes to a far place to find a big secret. He will fight bad people and face nature’s danger. The film will have action and mystery.
The movie is very big and will cost about ₹1000 crore. Along with Mahesh and Priyanka, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will play an important role. M.M. Keeravani, who won an Oscar, is making the music.
Fans Are Waiting
After big hits like RRR and Baahubali, people think this film will also be a huge success. Fans hope this movie will help Mahesh Babu become more famous all over the world.
The film team has not shared the release date, but fans are waiting for updates in August.