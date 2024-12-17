Live
Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli’s Upcoming Film: Shooting to Begin After Sankranti
Fans eagerly await updates on Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli's upcoming film. The shooting will begin after Sankranti at Ramoji Film City and continue until April, with an international schedule following. The film, produced with a Rs. 1,000 crore budget, is being made in two parts.
Movie fans across the country are eagerly awaiting updates on Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli’s upcoming film.
The big question on everyone's mind is: when will the shooting of this movie begin? While various news reports have surfaced, the truth still needs to be confirmed. However, reliable information has now emerged regarding the shooting schedule.
Rajamouli will begin shooting for the film after Sankranti. It is reported that all preparations for the shoot have already been completed.
Along with Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, large sets have been constructed on the outskirts of the city, where the first schedule will take place. The shooting is expected to start after Sankranti and will continue until April.
The next schedule will take place abroad. The film crew has stated that an official announcement for the film is already ready, and additional actors are likely to be introduced soon.
As usual, Rajamouli will also hold a press meet soon to share more details.
Producer K.L. Narayana is producing the film in two parts, with an estimated budget of Rs. 1,000 crores.