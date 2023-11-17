Mahesh Babu Foundation Launches Superstar Krishna Educational Fund

Well-known actor and philanthropist, Mr. Mahesh Babu, along with his wife and former actor, Mrs. Namrata Shirodkar, founded the Mahesh Babu Foundation in 2020. The foundation has been actively sponsoring financial aid for children, particularly infants born with heart-related ailments, saving over 2500 children under the age of 10 to date.

As a heartfelt tribute to the legendary actor Superstar Krishna garu, the foundation recently inaugurated the Superstar Krishna Educational Fund. This scholarship initiative aims to support over 40 merit students from below poverty line families, ranging from school to postgraduate level education. The foundation's primary objective is to be a guiding force for children with a zeal to achieve big, making their dreams a reality.

Since its inception, the Mahesh Babu Foundation has demonstrated a profound commitment to humanitarian causes, providing critical assistance to those in need and fostering educational opportunities for young minds. The Superstar Krishna Educational Fund stands as a testament to their ongoing dedication to creating a positive impact in the lives of children and promoting access to education for a brighter future.



