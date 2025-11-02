Mahesh, Rajamouli, Priyanka &Prithviraj Twitter banter delights fans

One of Indian cinema’s most anticipated collaborations — the SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu global action-adventure film — is finally gearing up for a massive reveal. Though the film has been shooting for months across multiple international locations, the makers have remained completely silent, offering no official title, poster, or teaser so far.

According to sources, a spectacular launch event is being planned in Hyderabad on November 15, touted to be one of the biggest film events ever hosted in India. The first glimpse of the movie, tentatively titled #Globetrotter or SSMB29, will be unveiled during the event, marking the beginning of a global promotional campaign.

Adding to the excitement, Mahesh Babu sparked a playful exchange on social media on November 1, tagging director SS Rajamouli and writing, “It’s November already @ssrajamouli.” The tweet led to a fun interaction involving Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, hinting that both stars are part of the cast — with Prithviraj reportedly playing the antagonist.

Industry buzz suggests that Varanasi could be the film’s final title. Backed by veteran producer KL Narayana under Durga Arts, the film’s music is being composed by MM Keeravani.

With an ambitious vision and Rajamouli’s signature scale, the film promises to be a global cinematic spectacle. It is slated for a worldwide release across 120 countries on March 25, 2027, making it one of the most expansive releases ever planned for an Indian movie.