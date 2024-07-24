Makers of Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘VD12’ urge fans to avoid sharing leaked set photos

A new look from the sets of Vijay Deverakonda's highly anticipated film VD12 has leaked online and quickly gone viral, sparking a wave of excitement among fans. In response, the film’s makers, who have been tight-lipped about updates so far, have issued a request to fans.

The production team released an official statement asking fans to refrain from sharing the leaked image. The statement reads: "Dear Rowdy fans, we share your excitement and enthusiasm! Team #VD12 is working very hard to bring you an unforgettable theatrical experience. To date, we have completed 60% of the shoot and are currently filming in Sri Lanka."

They continued, "For the past six months, we have been keeping details under wraps, preserving the first look for a red-hot official unveiling. We kindly ask you to refrain from sharing any leaks and wait for the official announcement, coming very soon!"

Directed by Gautam Tinnanuri, VD12 is a spy thriller that has been generating significant buzz. With 60% of the filming completed, the production is now underway in Sri Lanka. The makers have been meticulously preserving details to ensure a grand reveal.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the official first look, given the high expectations surrounding the film. The leaked image has only added to the excitement, but the team is hopeful that fans will respect their request and wait for the formal announcement.

As the anticipation builds, all eyes are on the official unveiling of VD12, which promises to deliver a thrilling and memorable cinematic experience.