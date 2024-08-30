Live
- 14 Islamic State militants killed in military operation in Iraq
- Inauguration of District Police Hospital
- Seven rape cases reported in Bengal in last 48 hours: BJP
- Andhra Pradesh Legislature to go paperless
- Swati Maliwal flags influencer who hit biker while overspeeding with Haryana DGP
- Telangana to set up TTD-like body for Yadadri temple
- New billionaires' crop shows India’s potential to become global economic power
- Himachal govt using drones to monitor my residence: LoP
- 20,000 posts lying vacant in health services in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda
Just In
Malaika Arora undeniably hot appearance grabs attention
Highlights
Malaika Arora continues to solidify her status as a style icon with her latest appearance at the Grazia India Indie Superstar 24 event.
Malaika Arora continues to solidify her status as a style icon with her latest appearance at the Grazia India Indie Superstar 24 event. The actress made a striking impression in a bold and vibrant yellow outfit that perfectly highlighted her impeccable taste and toned physique.
Malaika dazzled in a yellow strappy bralette, paired with a matching long skirt that showcased her confidence and glamour. Her look was elevated with elegant green diamond jewelry, including a necklace and earrings, which added a luxurious touch to her ensemble. With her hair styled in loose waves, Malaika achieved an effortlessly chic and undeniably hot appearance, further cementing her reputation as a fashion powerhouse.
