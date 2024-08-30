  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Malaika Arora undeniably hot appearance grabs attention

Malaika Arora undeniably hot appearance grabs attention
x
Highlights

Malaika Arora continues to solidify her status as a style icon with her latest appearance at the Grazia India Indie Superstar 24 event.

Malaika Arora continues to solidify her status as a style icon with her latest appearance at the Grazia India Indie Superstar 24 event. The actress made a striking impression in a bold and vibrant yellow outfit that perfectly highlighted her impeccable taste and toned physique.


Malaika dazzled in a yellow strappy bralette, paired with a matching long skirt that showcased her confidence and glamour. Her look was elevated with elegant green diamond jewelry, including a necklace and earrings, which added a luxurious touch to her ensemble. With her hair styled in loose waves, Malaika achieved an effortlessly chic and undeniably hot appearance, further cementing her reputation as a fashion powerhouse.





Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X