Malavika Mohanan to wrap up ‘Sardar 2’ in June

Actress Malavika Mohanan, who plays a key role in the much-anticipated spy thriller Sardar 2, has revealed that she will complete her part in the film by June. The film, directed by P. S. Mithran, features Karthi in the lead, along with Rajisha Vijayan and S. J. Suryah.

During a recent fan interaction on X (formerly Twitter), Malavika shared the update when asked about her next Tamil project. “Just wrapping up Sardar 2 with Karthi sir in June & will be announcing my next in Tamil very soon,” she said, confirming her ongoing commitment to the Tamil industry.

In a candid moment, when a fan asked what she is most proud of, the actress replied, “About how thick-skinned I’ve become over the years. I can let in the love and keep out the unwanted negativity from affecting me,” adding a smiley.

Director Mithran had earlier mentioned that only about 5–10% of the shoot remains and that dubbing is currently underway. The sequel promises to be an intense action-packed entertainer, building on the success of the original.

The film’s ensemble cast also includes Aashika Rangnath and Sajal Ahmed. Sardar 2 boasts a strong technical crew with George Williams handling cinematography, Sam C S composing music, and Ruben on the editing table. Art direction is by K Kadhir, and stunts are choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan. The story has been penned by M. R. Pon Parthipan, Roju Bipin Ragu, and Geevee. Fans can expect a gripping continuation of the Sardar saga, with its release eagerly awaited.