Malavika Mohananjoins Karthi in ‘Sardar 2’

Karthi and director P.S. Mithran's spy action thriller 'Sardar' was a massive box office success, released during the 2022 Diwali season. The film grossed over 100 crores, making it one of the biggest hits in Karthi's career. Following this triumph, the team has commenced work on its highly anticipated sequel, 'Sardar 2,' which recently began filming in Chennai.









In a significant casting update, the production house announced that the talented and glamorous Malavika Mohanan has joined the project. While details about her role remain under wraps, her addition has already generated considerable excitement. Additionally, there is speculation that Ashika Ranganathan might also be part of the sequel, though official confirmation is awaited.



'Sardar 2' promises a fresh musical experience with Yuvan Shankar Raja composing the score, taking over from G.V. Prakash Kumar, who scored the music for the first film. The sequel is being produced on a grand scale by S. Lakshman Kumar of Prince Pictures.

Given the success of the original 'Sardar,' expectations are sky-high for the sequel. If 'Sardar 2' matches or exceeds the quality of its predecessor, it is poised to be another blockbuster hit for Karthi and the team. Fans and moviegoers eagerly await more updates as the film progresses towards its release.