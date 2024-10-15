Malayalam Actor Bala Receives Conditional Bail in Defamation Dispute

Actor Bala received conditional bail from the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate court following his arrest on October 14. This arrest came after a complaint was filed by his ex-wife, Amrutha Suresh. In her complaint, she alleged that Bala had been defaming and insulting her and their daughter, Avantika.

On the same day, both Bala and his manager, Rajesh, were taken into custody by the Kadavanthra police in Kochi. The court has prohibited Bala from making any statements regarding his ex-wife or daughter. Additionally, he must remain available for questioning by law enforcement.

Amrutha Suresh's complaint detailed how Bala allegedly used social media to insult her and their 12-year-old daughter. She claimed that his recent interviews and online videos harmed Avantika. Furthermore, Amrutha accused Bala of conducting paid interviews about their family, which she found distressing.

Bala faces charges under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. Following the registration of the case on October 12, police apprehended Bala and his manager at the actor's residence in Kochi.

The relationship between Bala and Amrutha has been troubled for several months. Previously, Bala alleged that Amrutha prevented him from seeing their daughter. In response, Amrutha and Avantika shared a video on Instagram to explain the challenges they face due to Bala's actions.

Bala is well-known in the Malayalam and Tamil film industries. His notable works include ‘Puthiya Mukham,’ ‘Ennu Ninte Moideen,’ ‘Pulimurugan,’ ‘Veeram,’ and ‘Lucifer.’