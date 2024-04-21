Malayalam actor Siddique comes on board for ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’

The anticipation surrounding Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming action thriller, "Veera Dheera Sooran," continues to escalate with the unveiling of intriguing updates and additions to its ensemble cast. Directed by SU Arun Kumar, the film recently marked Vikram's birthday with the release of a captivating teaser, heightening excitement among fans.

In a significant development, the filmmakers revealed the inclusion of the esteemed Malayalam actor Siddique to the cast, adding another layer of depth to the project. Siddique's first look, showcasing his intense and formidable demeanor, further piques curiosity about his role in the film.

Known for his memorable performances in Telugu cinema, Siddique's addition amplifies the anticipation for "Veera Dheera Sooran." His past roles, such as Raju in "Anthima Theerpu" and Srinivas in "Naa Bangaru Thalli," attest to his versatility and talent, making his presence a valuable asset to the film.

The recently released teaser offers a glimpse into Vikram's character, Kaali, a seemingly ordinary grocery store owner with a hidden, action-packed persona. With the unveiling of his combat prowess, the teaser leaves audiences eager for more.

Produced under the HR Pictures banner, "Veera Dheera Sooran" boasts a stellar technical team, including music by GV Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Theni Eshwar. Alongside Vikram, the film features SJ Suryah and Dushara Vijayan in pivotal roles, enhancing the cinematic experience.

Dushara Vijayan's portrayal as the female lead adds further excitement, given her reputation for delivering realistic performances and captivating screen presence. As anticipation mounts, "Veera Dheera Sooran" promises to deliver action-packed thrills and captivating storytelling upon its release.