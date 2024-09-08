Malayalam Actor Vinayakan Taken Into Custody After Altercation at Hyderabad Airport

Malayalam actor Vinayakan was taken into custody by Hyderabad police on Saturday following an altercation with airport officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The incident occurred around 5:30 pm when Vinayakan, who was on a layover during his journey from Kochi to Goa, allegedly caused a disturbance in the domestic transfer area.



Reports suggest that Vinayakan was in an inebriated state and created a ruckus, prompting intervention from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). A scuffle reportedly ensued between the actor and the CISF officials, leading to Vinayakan's detention. He was initially held by CISF personnel before being handed over to the airport police.

According to police, Vinayakan continued to cause a scene even at the police station. A First Information Report (FIR) is expected to be filed soon, and the actor will undergo a medical examination. Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage from the airport for further evidence.

Vinayakan, however, has told the media that he was physically assaulted by the CISF officials and claimed to have no knowledge of why he was taken into custody. He added that the CCTV footage would provide the truth behind the incident.

This is not the first time Vinayakan has been involved in controversies. In October 2023, he was arrested for causing a disturbance at the Ernakulam Town police station, reportedly under the influence of alcohol. Last year, he faced backlash for controversial remarks during the death of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and for inappropriate comments regarding the #MeToo movement.

The police investigation into the current incident is ongoing, and further updates are awaited.