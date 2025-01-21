Malayalam blockbuster ‘Identity’ set for Telugu release; trailer released

The Malayalam film "Identity," directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, is set to make its debut in Telugu states on January 24th. The film, which stars Tovino Thomas and Trisha in lead roles, has already achieved remarkable success in Kerala, grossing over 50 crores in just two weeks and becoming the first hit of 2025. The film also features Vinay Roy, Mandira Bedi, and others in key roles.

At a trailer launch event held in Hyderabad, the film's Telugu distributors, Movie Max’s Srinivas Mamidala and Sri Vedakshara Movies’ Chintapalli Rama Rao, shared their excitement about bringing the film to Telugu audiences. Mamidala expressed confidence that the film’s action-packed content and strong reception in Malayalam would resonate well with Telugu viewers, despite the film's delayed release due to the Sankranthi festival. He also conveyed best wishes for the movie’s success.

Chintapalli Rama Rao added that "Identity" had already garnered immense success with its sensational box office collections and hoped it would receive similar recognition in Telugu. Director Akhil Paul praised the dedication of the team, especially lead actor Tovino Thomas, and shared his excitement about the film’s potential success in Telugu regions.

Actor Vinay Roy also thanked the media and expressed his belief that the film’s gripping story, action, and suspense would captivate Telugu audiences.With a strong backing and an engaging plot, "Identity" is expected to make a significant impact in Telugu cinemas.