Live
- Bollineni to quit TDP?
- No option except to quit party
- More priority to common devotees in Srikalahasti Brahmotsavams
- Officials told to ensure efficient water distribution in summer
- Civilians’ woes worsen as nighttime curbs are back at Eagle Chowk area
- BJP likely to announce first list of Lok Sabha candidates including 8 from Telangana
- CMR launches its 30th showroom at Hayathnagar
- AP Intermediate Exams begins in 1,559 centers across the state
- Caste Census Report Raises Concerns In Karnataka Congress
- New Delhi: DGCA’s stricter guidelines for alcohol testing of staff
Just In
Malayalam Blockbuster ‘Premalu’gets a release date in Telugu
The immensely successful Malayalam blockbuster, "Premalu," which achieved remarkable success on a modest budget, is all set to captivate the Telugu...
The immensely successful Malayalam blockbuster, "Premalu," which achieved remarkable success on a modest budget, is all set to captivate the Telugu audience. Marking a significant entry into film distribution, SS Karthikeya, the son of director Rajamouli, is spearheading the Telugu release of this cinematic gem.
The Telugu version of "Premalu" is scheduled to grace the silver screens on March 8, coinciding with Maha Shivaratri. This means the Telugu dubbed version will face stiff competition from other releases like Vishwaksen's "Gaami" and Gopichand's "Bhimaa" on this auspicious day. The lead roles in "Premalu" were essayed by Nalsen K. Gafoor and MamithaBaiju.
Directed by Girish A.D, this rom-com entertainer also features performances by SangeethPrathap, Shyam Mohan, AkhilaBhargavan, and Meenakshi Ravindran. The movie, co-produced by versatile actor FahadhFaasil, along with DileeshPothan and SyamPushkaran under the Bhavana Studios banner, has garnered acclaim for its engaging narrative. The music, composed by Vishnu Vijay, adds to the overall appeal of the film.
As "Premalu" prepares to charm Telugu audiences, the anticipation is high, given its successful track record in Malayalam. SS Karthikeya's foray into film distribution with this project adds an extra layer of intrigue, making the film's release on March 8 a notable event in the Telugu film industry.