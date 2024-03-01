Malayalam Blockbuster ‘Premalu’gets a release date in Telugu

The immensely successful Malayalam blockbuster, "Premalu," which achieved remarkable success on a modest budget, is all set to captivate the Telugu audience. Marking a significant entry into film distribution, SS Karthikeya, the son of director Rajamouli, is spearheading the Telugu release of this cinematic gem.

The Telugu version of "Premalu" is scheduled to grace the silver screens on March 8, coinciding with Maha Shivaratri. This means the Telugu dubbed version will face stiff competition from other releases like Vishwaksen's "Gaami" and Gopichand's "Bhimaa" on this auspicious day. The lead roles in "Premalu" were essayed by Nalsen K. Gafoor and MamithaBaiju.

Directed by Girish A.D, this rom-com entertainer also features performances by SangeethPrathap, Shyam Mohan, AkhilaBhargavan, and Meenakshi Ravindran. The movie, co-produced by versatile actor FahadhFaasil, along with DileeshPothan and SyamPushkaran under the Bhavana Studios banner, has garnered acclaim for its engaging narrative. The music, composed by Vishnu Vijay, adds to the overall appeal of the film.

As "Premalu" prepares to charm Telugu audiences, the anticipation is high, given its successful track record in Malayalam. SS Karthikeya's foray into film distribution with this project adds an extra layer of intrigue, making the film's release on March 8 a notable event in the Telugu film industry.