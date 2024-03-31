Malvika Sharma looks confident in black outfit

Malvika Sharma, the talented actress set to star alongside Sudheer Babu in the upcoming film 'Harom Hara,' has ignited social media with her latest post. Known for her previous roles in 'Bhima' with Gopichand and 'Nela Ticket' with Ravi Teja, Malvika showcases a bold and edgy style that has fans eagerly anticipating her on-screen appearance.

In the captivating post, Malvika opts for a relaxed yet striking look, ditching jewelry for a black tank top and shorts ensemble. Posing confidently against a backdrop of a closed shutter and a Royal Enfield motorcycle, her curled hair adds a touch of glamour to the scene. Pink lipstick, glossy makeup, and black mascara complete her chic appearance, while matching black shoes emphasize her toned physique.

Despite working with established actors like Ravi Teja and Ram Pothineni in the past, Malvika is yet to land a breakout role. However, fans are optimistic that 'Harom Hara' could be the project to propel her to stardom. The visually stunning promo post suggests a potentially action-packed film, hinting at a fresh opportunity for Malvika to showcase her talent in a new and dynamic way.



