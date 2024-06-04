Mamita Baiju mobbed by fans during Chennai visit for jewellery store inauguration

Mamitha Baiju has become a household name in the Malayalam film industry, captivating audiences with her recent hit movie ‘Premalu’. However, her charm isn't confined to Kerala alone; she's quickly gaining popularity in Tamil and Telugu cinema as well. With her mesmerising performances and undeniable talent, Mamita is carving her path to stardom.

Recently, Mamitha graced Chennai with her presence, attending the inauguration of a renowned jewellery store at the VR Mall. However, her visit didn't go unnoticed, as throngs of eager fans flocked to catch a glimpse of the rising star. Despite the overwhelming attention, Mamita gracefully navigated through the crowd with the aid of her bodyguards, displaying both humility and poise. A viral video capturing her encounter with fans has been circulating on social media, further cementing her status as a beloved celebrity.



In the recently released movie ‘Premalu’, Mamitha Baiju stole the spotlight with her portrayal of Renu, winning the hearts of audiences nationwide. The film's success catapulted Mamita into the limelight, garnering her a legion of fans not only in Kerala but also in Tamil Nadu and Telugu states. Her effortless portrayal of complex characters has solidified her position as a rising star in the South Indian film industry.



https://x.com/SKFazil_/status/1797192585104277951



Mamitha ventured into Tamil cinema with the movie ‘Rebel’, where she showcased her acting prowess opposite GV Prakash. Despite the film's mixed reception, Mamita's performance received accolades from fans and critics alike, establishing her as a versatile actress capable of transcending linguistic boundaries.

