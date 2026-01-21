Mammootty–Mohanlal starrer ‘Patriot’ likely to release on April 23

Chennai: Director Mahesh Narayanan’s much-anticipated political thriller ‘Patriot’, featuring Malayalam cinema’s two biggest superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal, is reportedly eyeing an April 23 theatrical release this year, according to industry sources.

While the makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the release date, strong buzz within film circles suggests that the high-profile project is expected to hit the big screen on April 23.

It may be recalled that the film’s team officially wrapped up shooting earlier this month. On January 4, the makers shared the update on social media, writing, “That’s a wrap. Blood, sweat, belief. #PATRIOT marches on. See you on the big screen.” Along with the announcement, they also released a behind-the-scenes video featuring the cast and crew on the sets.

‘Patriot’ has generated massive anticipation ever since its announcement, primarily due to the coming together of Mammootty and Mohanlal after a long gap. The film also boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara and Revathy, further heightening expectations among fans and cinephiles.

A teaser released last year significantly amplified the excitement surrounding the film. It opens with a powerful voiceover stating, “I remember there was a time when this nation was controlled by the two of them. Together. Over these years, what they earned wasn’t just followers. Faith. Trust.”

The teaser then unfolds with a series of intense and intriguing visuals. Mammootty is heard saying, “They are going to bring social score to people,” hinting at a system of surveillance. Mohanlal, who appears to be playing an army general, delivers a striking line: “There are three of us. Do you think you can stop us?”

Further glimpses reveal the existence of a programme called ‘Periscope’, with Kunchacko Boban playing a character named Daniel. Nayanthara’s voice questions whether a programme linked to a student laptop scheme is similar to Periscope, while another voice asks if the programme is secretly monitoring people. The teaser concludes with Mammootty posing a chilling question: “Great Indian traitor… or Patriot?”

Overall, the teaser suggests that ‘Patriot’ revolves around a group of socially conscious individuals attempting to expose or prevent an illegal government-led surveillance programme aimed at monitoring citizens.

With its star-studded cast, politically charged theme and Mahesh Narayanan’s direction, ‘Patriot’ is shaping up to be one of the most awaited Malayalam releases of the year.