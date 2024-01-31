Mammootty’s ‘Bramayugam’ clears censor formalities; gets U\A certificate

After the success of the critically acclaimed "Kaathal – The Core," Mollywood Megastar Mammootty is set to return to the silver screen with a significant role in the upcoming thriller, "Bramayugam." The film, written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan, is scheduled for release on February 15, 2024.

"Bramayugam" is a pan-Indian movie that has successfully completed its censor formalities, securing a U/A certificate. The Telugu version is currently awaiting censorship. The film is produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth under the banners of Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios.

Featuring a stellar cast, including Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and others in prominent roles, "Bramayugam" promises to be a thrilling experience for the audience. Christo Xavier contributes to the musical depth of the film as the tunesmith. The movie is expected to captivate viewers with its intriguing plot and strong performances.