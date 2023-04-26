Mammootty's Dedication Shines in Akhil's Agent

According to the latest reports, Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who plays a significant role in the upcoming movie "Agent" starring Akhil Akkineni, has gone the extra mile for the film's promotional campaign. Mammootty has dubbed for his character in both Malayalam and Telugu, which is a rare feat for a non-Telugu actor.

In fact, this is only the second time Mammootty has dubbed in Telugu, the first being for the film "Yatra". Typically, actors from other languages prefer to use dubbing artists for their Telugu roles, but Mammootty has taken the initiative to dub for himself, showcasing his dedication and commitment to the project.