‘Mangalavaaram’ bags four awards at JIFF 2024

Celebrating the triumph of creativity and collaboration, the compelling thriller “Mangalavaaram,” a collaborative effort between actress Payal Rajput and director Ajay Bhupathi, has achieved remarkable success following the duo's earlier hit, RX 100. Released last November and subsequently making a significant impact on OTT platforms, the film has garnered widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics.

The latest feather in its cap comes from the 16th Jaipur International Film Festival – JIFF 2024, where “Mangalavaaram” secured four prestigious awards. The accolades include Best Actress for Payal Rajput, Best Sound Design for MR Raja Kishan, Best Editing for Gullapalli Madhav Kumar, and Best Costume Design for Mudasar Mohammad.

This recognition serves as a testament to the dedication and artistic prowess invested in Mangalavaaram. The ensemble cast, featuring talents such as Nandita Swetha, Divya Pillai, Azmal, Ravindra Vijay, Shravan Reddy, and Srithej, played pivotal roles in bringing the narrative to life. Produced by A Creative Works and Mudhra Media Works, with the musical brilliance of Ajaneesh Loknath, Mangalavaaram stands tall as a cinematic triumph, leaving its mark on the global film festival stage.