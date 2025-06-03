Mani Ratnam, Ajay Devgn Support Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Workday Request After Her Exit from Spirit

Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour workday request for Spirit sparks debate in the film industry. Mani Ratnam and Ajay Devgn back her decision amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga's harsh reaction.

Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Spirit has stirred controversy, primarily due to her request for an 8-hour workday. Reports suggest that her condition didn’t sit well with the filmmakers, leading to her departure from the Prabhas-starrer. Following her exit, Triptii Dimri replaced her in the film.

Veteran director Mani Ratnam has now weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding actor work hours and demands. In an interview with News18 before the release of his new film Thug Life, he agreed with Deepika and supported her decision, saying, “I think it is a rightful demand. I’m glad she’s in a position to ask for it. I think as a filmmaker, you will consider that when you cast. It is not an unreasonable thing to ask, but an absolute necessity. I think that should be the priority. You have to acknowledge that, understand it and work around it.”

Actor Ajay Devgn also came out in support of Deepika’s decision. He said, “It's not that it is not going down well with people. A lot of people understand. Most filmmakers who are fair wouldn’t have a problem with it. Also, other than new moms working for 8 hours, most people have started working for 8 hours. I think it's person-to-person, and most of the industry understands.”

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga responded with a sharp post on X, indirectly referring to Deepika. Criticizing her exit and media reports suggesting discomfort with bold scenes, he accused her of playing a “dirty PR game” and breaching an unsaid NDA. “You didn’t get it. You won’t get it. You will never get it,” he wrote, ending with the Hindi proverb, “खुंदक में बिल्ली खंबा नोचे.”







