Mani Ratnam Announces Ponniyin Selvan – 2 Release Date

South India's ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam made his dream come true with the grandeur and periodic drama Ponniyin Selvan. As the movie is made in two parts, the first one hit the theatres this September and turned into a decent hit at the ticket windows. At the time of the first part release itself, the makers announced that the sequel will hit the theatres within six months. Keeping up their promise, off late, they locked in the release date of part 2 and dropped an official post on social media. So, 'The Cholas' will be back on the silver screens next summer!

The promo showcases the glimpses of all important characters of the movie Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha. Finally, they unveiled the release date too.

Ponniyin Selvan series has an ensemble cast of Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala. Ace music director AR Rahman tuned the songs for this periodic movie. It is being directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam and is produced by the director in association with Allirajah Subaskaran under the Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions banners.

Character Introduction:

• Sarath Kumar as Periya Pazhuvettarayar

• Radhakrishnan Parthiban as Chinna Pazhuvettarayar

• Chiyaan Vikram as Chola crown prince Aditya Karikalan

• Karthi as Vanthiyathevan

• Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini

• Trisha as princess Kundavai

• Jayam Ravi as the great Raja Raja Chola

• Shobita Dhulipala as Vanathi

• Vikram Parbhu as Parthibendran Pallavan

• Prabhu as Periya Velaar

• Lal as Malayaman

• Prakash Raj as Sundara Chozhar

• Jayachitra as Sembiyan Maadevi

• Rahman as Madhurantakan

• Jayaram as Alwarkkadiyan Nambi (Court spy)

• Kishore as Ravidasan

The second part of Ponniyin Selvan will hit the big screens worldwide on 28th April 2023…