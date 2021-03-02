Maniratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Latest Update

Famous Kollywood director Maniratnam's movie Ponniyin Selvan's Production is progressing at a snail's pace. The main reason is the Corona brrak. We also hear that adjusting dates of artists has become a herculean task for the team.



This period flick has a huge star cast and the filmmaker is donning the director's cap after a span of two years. However, the director has completed the major portions of this movie at Ramoji Film City studios after continuous shooting for a few months.



Though most of the portions have been finished, the entire production may be completed probably by the end of this year. The movie "Ponniyin Selvan" is based on the novel by the same name. The movie will have Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Prakash Raj, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Ishwarya Lakshmi, Sobhitha Dhulipala, Prabhu and Vikram Prabhu in the star cast.



Shalini Ajith, who was a child artist earlier was away from movies after her marriage to the Kollywood actor. She was last seen in Maniratnam's blickbuster movie "Alaipayuthe" in the year 2001. The actress will be back again in movies with the movie "Ponniyin Selvan".

