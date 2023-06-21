Manju Warrier onboard for Pan india movie Mr. X

Star actress Manju Warrier comes onboard for the pan Indian movie “Mr. X” starring Arya & Gautham Karthik, written and directed by Manu Anand; produced by Prince Pictures. The film’s Pooja ceremony was conducted today.

Arya and Gautham Karthik will play the leads in “Mr. X” with Manju Warrier in a prominent role. The First Look Motion Poster of the movie was unveiled a few weeks ago. Billed to be an action entertainer, the movie is written and directed by Manu Anand of ‘FIR’ movie fame. S. Lakshman Kumar of Prince Pictures is bankrolling this big budget film.

“Mr. X” will have high-octane action sequences choreographed by Stunt Silva that will be filmed across India, Uganda, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Dhibu Ninan Thomas (Maragadha Nanayam, Bachelor, Kanaa & Nenjukku Needhi fame) composes the music for this film, while Tanveer Mir is handling the cinematography. Prasanna GK is the editor.

Rajeevan is the production designer and Indulal Kaveed is the Art Director. Costume Design is by Uthara Menon. AP. Paal Pandi is the Production Executive and Shravanthi Sainath is the Executive Producer. A. Venkatesh is the co-producer of Mr X.

Mr X will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages. Details of the other cast and crew will be revealed soon.

Cast: Arya, Gautham Karthik, Manju Warrier, Anagha and others

Technical Crew:

Writer & Director: Manu Anand

Music: Dhibu Ninan Thomas

DOP: Tanveer Mir

Editor: Prasanna GK

Production Design: Rajeevan

Action Director : Stunt Silva

Art: Indulal Kaveed

Costume Design : Uthara Menon

Additional Screenplay : Divyanka Anand Shankar, Raam H Puthran

Production Executive : AP Paal Pandi

Executive Producer : Shravanthi Sainath

Co Producer: A. Venkatesh

Producer: S Lakshman Kumar

Banner: Prince Pictures

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar