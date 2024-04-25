Mannara Chopra’s refreshing photoshoot brings summer vibes

Remember Mannara Chopra, the actress who captured hearts with her debut in 'Prema Geema Jantha Nai' back in 2014? Well, she's back to mesmerize audiences once again, this time with a sizzling photoshoot that exudes summer vibes.

In a departure from the glitz and glam, Mannara chose a more relaxed and summery aesthetic for her latest shoot. Sporting a stunning blue sleeveless dress with a plunging neckline, she effortlessly radiated elegance. Adding a touch of casual flair, she layered the dress with a denim jacket, while white sneakers replaced the usual high heels, adding a refreshing twist to the ensemble.

Embracing her natural beauty, Mannara opted for a minimalistic makeup look, letting her features shine through. With open hair cascading down her shoulders, she highlighted her eyes with subtle pink eyeliner and black mascara, complemented by a hint of pink lipstick. The result? A breezy and effortlessly chic look perfect for lazy summer days.

While she continues to captivate audiences on screen with her upcoming Telugu movie 'Thiragabadara Saami' and Punjabi film 'Ohi Chann Ohi Raatan,' this photoshoot serves as a reminder of Mannara's captivating presence and timeless charm. With each frame, she effortlessly proves why she remains a force to be reckoned with in the world of entertainment.