Manoj Manchu Resumes Shooting
Hyderabad: Putting aside family disputes, actor Manoj Manchu has returned to the shooting sets. Currently working on his upcoming film Bhairavam, the actor seems focused on his professional commitments.
As part of this renewed dedication, Manoj reportedly sent back his personal staff and bouncers to their homes yesterday evening, indicating a fresh and independent approach to his work. This move is being seen as an attempt to distance himself from recent controversies and concentrate on his acting career.
Bhairavam is one of Manoj’s most anticipated projects, and his fans are eager to see him back on the big screen. By resuming his shoot, Manoj seems to be signaling that he is determined to leave personal issues behind and focus on his craft.