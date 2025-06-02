Live
- Elden Ring Nightreign patch makes solo play easier with revives and more runes
- Dow drops 200 points as U.S.-China trade tensions and tariff fears rattle markets
- 36 Identified for Externment in Dakshina Kannada Over Communal Offences
- L .Alivelu assumes charge as a New RDO of Gadwal
- Special Disability Certificate Camps Scheduled Throughout June at Gadwal District Hospital
- 11 hospitalized after stabbing at Salem homeless shelter; Suspect in custody
- Negligence by District Bank Officials Delays PM Vishwakarma Scheme Benefits in Jogulamba Gadwal
- Farmers Lie Under Trucks in Protest at Pulikal Paddy Center: Demand Immediate Transport Amid Rain Threat
- Telangana Formation Day Celebrated with Patriotic Fervor by NHPS in Gadwal; Chairman Ranjith Kumar Pays Tribute to Martyrs, Criticizes Leadership Failures
- Telangana at 11: Marching Towards Inclusive Growth and Empowerment Under People’s Government
Manushi Chhillar strikes with a red gown
Bollywood beauty and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar made a stunning return to the Miss World stage—not as a contestant, but as a judge. She captivated everyone’s attention with a striking red gown featuring intricate floral embroidery, sheer detailing, and a daring high slit.
The gown’s textured flowers and subtle sequins added just the right amount of sparkle, while the flowing layered tulle brought graceful movement. Its asymmetrical design gave the outfit a sleek, modern vibe, perfectly suited for someone familiar with the spotlight.
Manushi’s makeup was clean and sophisticated, highlighting bold eyes and nude lips, complemented by a neat updo. She kept accessories minimal with simple earrings and a delicate evil-eye bracelet, allowing the dress to shine without distraction.
Her styling was elegant and confident—bold, yet perfectly balanced.