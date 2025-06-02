Manushi Chhillar strikes with a red gown

Bollywood beauty and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar made a stunning return to the Miss World stage—not as a contestant, but as a judge. She captivated everyone’s attention with a striking red gown featuring intricate floral embroidery, sheer detailing, and a daring high slit.





The gown’s textured flowers and subtle sequins added just the right amount of sparkle, while the flowing layered tulle brought graceful movement. Its asymmetrical design gave the outfit a sleek, modern vibe, perfectly suited for someone familiar with the spotlight.





Manushi’s makeup was clean and sophisticated, highlighting bold eyes and nude lips, complemented by a neat updo. She kept accessories minimal with simple earrings and a delicate evil-eye bracelet, allowing the dress to shine without distraction.





Her styling was elegant and confident—bold, yet perfectly balanced.







