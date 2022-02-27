March 2022 Calendar: Check Out The Movies And Shows That Are Releasing In Theatres And OTT Platforms

Last month we have seen some big movies like Bheemla Nayak, Khiladi, Gangubai Kathiawadi and FIR in the theatres. All of them bagged a great response as the Covid-19 cases came down drastically. As the situation is back to almost normal, the makers of Tollywood, Bollywood and Kollywood decided to turn March month into a bigger one by releasing the most-awaited big movies in the theatres. Thus, Rajamouli's RRR, Prabhas's RRR and Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund are ready to hit the screens.



So, we are all set to have a blockbuster month ahead and the entertainment level is just unimaginable! We have also listed down the movies of Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood and Malayalam along with jotting down the release dates of web series and shows that hit the OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime and Netflix next month… Take a look!

First, let us start off with the theatre releases…

Tollywood

1. Ghani

Release Date: 3rd March, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Varun Tej, Jagapathi Babu, Saiee Manjrekar, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra

Director: Kiran Korrapati

Genre: Sports Drama

Varun Tej is essaying the role of boxer Abdul Ghani Usman aka Ghani in this sports drama and is all set to show off his power in the ring!

2. Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu

Release Date: 4th March, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna, Khushbu, Radhikaa Sarathkumar and Urvashi

Director: Tirumala Kishore

Genre: Romantic comedy family drama

Sharwanand's family that is filled with all ladies reject the girls for some or the other reason! Finally, Sharwa is totally frustrated and falls in love with Rashmika. So we need to wait and watch how he will manage his family to marry her!

3. Radhe Shyam

Release Date: 11th March, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde

Genre: Periodic love story

Director: Radha Krishna Kumar

Going with the story, Prabhas will be seen as an ace palmist and he will fall in love with Perna. But their union brings destruction to the world and we need to wait and watch how will Prabhas win in lady love and protect the world too.

4. RRR

Release Date: 25th March, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Junior NTR, Ram Charan Teja, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Alison Doody

Genre: Fictional story

Director: SS Rajamouli

It is the fictional tale of the Indian Independence movement! Ram aka Ram Charan Teja and Bheem aka Junior NTR being the best friends will fight their best to free the country from the hands of cruel British rulers!

5. Rama Rao On Duty

Release Date: 25th March, 2022

Star Cast: Ravi Teja, Divyansha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Nassar, Naresh, Surekha Vani, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Ramakrishna, Venu Thottempudi, Madhusudhan Rao and Chaitanya Krishna

Genre: Action Thriller

Director: Sarath Mandava

Bollywood

1. Jhund

Release Date: 4th March, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar, Rinku Rajguru

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to step into the shoes of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO slum soccer and showcase the story of how he turned the fate of slum boys by training them as football players.

2. Toolsidas Junior

Release Date: 4th March, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Rajiv Kapoor, Dalip Tahil and Varun Buddhadev

Director: Mridul Mahendra

Genre: Sports Drama

A small kid Varun grows up witnessing his father Rajiv Kapoor as a great snooker player. But Dilip Tahhil defeats him in a tournament but Rajiv wanted to show himself as a champion to his son. Finally, Varun who wishes to teach Dilip a lesson finds a mentor Sanjay Dutt and learns the tricks and tactics of the game. We need to wait and watch how will Toolsidas Junior will win the tournament at the young age!

3. The Kashmir Files

Release Date: 4th March, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher

Director: Vivek Agnihotri

It is a story of the Genocide of Kashmiri Hindus in the early 1990's due to the Kashmir Insurgency

4. Bachchan Pandey

Release Date: 18th March, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi

Director: Farhad Samji

Genre: Action comedy movie

Akshay Kumar will essay the role of a deadly gangster Bachchan Pandey who wants to become an actor and Kriti will portray the role of a journalist who will aim to become a filmmaker. Arshad Warsi will be seen as her assistant and both reach Bachchan's Pandey's home to shoot the movie! We need to wait and watch to know what happens next in the story!

Kollywood

1. Hey Sinmika

Release Date: 3rd March, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Yogi Babu, Shyam Prasad, Nakshatra

Director: Brinda

Genre: Romantic tale

2. Etharkkum Thunindhavan

Release Date: 10th March

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Suriya, Priyanka Arul Mohan, with Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori and M. S. Dhoni

Director: Pandiraj

Genre: Action Thriller

The story revolves around the protagonist Suriya who will be seen as a social worker. He will fight against the crimes that are done on women.

Malayalam

Bheeshma Parvam

Release Date: 3rd March, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Mammootty, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Shine Tom Chacko, Dileesh Pothan, Nedumudi Venu

Director: Amal Neerad

Genre: Crime Drama

The story revolves around an ex-gangster Micheal (Mammootty) who turns into a marine exporter from Fort Kochi. But after witnessing a few deaths in his family, he is compelled to revisit his past!

Now, let us check out the new movies, shows and web series that are ready to hit the OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar!

Netflix

March 1

• American Pie 2

• Bumblebee

• The Departed

• The Guardians of Justice: Season 1

• Hometown: Season 1

• Instant Family

• Jack the Giant Slayer

• Love is Colorblind

• Venom: Let There Be Carnage

• Worst Roommate Ever: Season 1

March 2

• Against The Ice

• The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure

• Savage Rhythm: Season 1

March 3

• American Girl

• He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2

• Masquerade: Season 1

• Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 1

• The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2

• Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2

• Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale

• The Weekend Away

• Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!

March 4

• The Invisible Thread

• Lies and Deceit: Season 1

• Making Fun: Season 1

• Meskina

• Pieces of Her

March 7

Outlander: Season 6

March 8

• An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2

• Autumn Girl

• Chip and Potato: Season 3

• Last One Standing: Season 1

• Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You

March 9

• The Andy Warhol Diaries: Limited Series

• The Bombardment

• Byron Baes: Season 1

• Queer Eye Germany: Season 1

• The Last Kingdom: Season 5

March 10

• Karma's World: Season 2

• Kotaro Lives Alone: Season 1

• Love, Life & Everything in Between: Season 1

• Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah: Season 2

March 11

• The Adam Project

• Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4

• Life After Death with Tyler Henry: Season 1

• Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After

• Rabid: Season 1

March 12

Parasite in Love

March 13

Eighth Grade

March 15

• Adam by Eve: A live in Animation

• Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She's Gorgeous.

• Marilyn's Eyes

• Team Zenko Go: Season 1

March 16

• Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives: Limited Series

• Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank: Season 1

• Zombieland: Double Tap

March 17

• Holmes & Watson

• Rescued by Ruby

• Soil: Season 1

March 18

• Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question

• Animal: Season 2

• Black Crab

• Cracow Monsters: Season 1

• The Cursed: Season 1

• Eternally Confused and Eager for Love: Season 1

• Human Resources: Season 1

• Is It Cake?: Season 1

• Light the Night: Part 3

• Standing Up: Season 1

• Top Boy: Season 2

• Windfall

• Without Saying Goodbye

• Young, Famous & African: Season 1

March 22

• Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days

• The Principles of Pleasure: Limited Series

March 23

Black and Blue

March 24

Love Like the Falling Petals

March 25

• Bridgerton: Season 2

• Transformers: BotBots

March 29

• Thermae Romae Novae: Season 1

• Mighty Express: Season 6

• Mike Epps: Indiana Mike

March 30

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King

March TBA

• 800 Meters: Season 1

• Tomorrow: Season 1

Amazon Prime

March 1

• A.I. Artificial Intelligence

• Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

• Baby Geniuses

• Baby Sheba

• Be Cool

• Beasts of the Southern Wild

• Beautiful Creatures

• Beginners

• Black Sheep

• Blackfish

• Blacula

• The Book of Life

• Chronicle

• Coffy

• Confessions Of A Shopaholic

• Cotton Comes To Harlem

• Crash

• Dead Poets Society

• Deep Blue Sea

• Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

• Dolittle

• Earth to Echo

• Emma.

• Falcon Crest, Seasons 1-9

• The Fighter

• Fighting

• Finding Forrester

• Flightplan

• The Fourth Kind

• Foxy Brown

• Get a Job

• Gnomeo & Juliet

• The Heat

• Hitchcock

• The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

• Holmes & Watson

• The Hundred-Foot Journey

• Jackie

• Kingpin

• The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

• The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave

• Law and Order: UK, Seasons 1-5

• Lawless

• Liar, Liar

• Lost in Translation

• Made of Honor

• Brother, Where Art Thou?

• Office Space

• The Place Beyond the Pines

• Prince Avalanche

• The Princess Bride

• Prometheus

• The Proposal

• Puss In Boots

• Run All Night

• Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

• Scream, Blacula, Scream!

• She's Out of My League

• A Simple Favor

• Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas

• The Sisters Brothers

• Skiptrace

• Spaceballs

• Super Troopers

• S.W.A.T

• Taken 3

• Takers

• That Awkward Moment

• The Three Stooges

• The Tooth Fairy

• Unfinished Business

• Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

• Weekend At Bernie's

• The Young Victoria

• Zathura: A Space Adventure

March 4

• Lucy and Desi (2022)

• The Boys Presents: Diabolical (2022): Season 1

• Upload (2022): Season 2

• Bug Out (IMDb TV series)

March 5

Pete the Cat (2022): Season 2, Part 4

March 10

Harina (2022)

March 15

• Fifty Shades Darker

• Fifty Shades Freed

• Fifty Shades of Grey

• Hitman: Agent 47

March 18

Master (Amazon movie)

March 19

The Invisible Man

March 25

• Destroyer

• Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls (2022): Season 1

March 26

Judy

Disney + Hotstar

March 2

• Brain Games: On The Road - Season 1

• Broken Karaoke - Season 1, 5 episodes

• Mickey Mouse Funhouse - Season 1, 4 episodes

• The Proud Family: Louder Prouder - Episode 3

• West Side Story

March 4

Russia's Wild Tiger

March 9

• The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 4

• Weekend Family - Season 1

March 11

Embrace the Panda: Making Turning RedTurning Red

March 16

• Big City Greens - Season 3, 5 episodes

• Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir - Season 4, 6 episodes

• Muppet Babies - Season 3, 2 episodes

• Spidey And His Amazing Friends - Season 1, 5 episodes

• The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 5

March 18

Cheaper by the DozenMore Than RobotsStep

March 23

• Doc McStuffins (Shorts) - Season 1

• Parallels - Season 1

• The Doc Files - Season 1

• The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 6

March 28

• OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u

• The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse

March 30

• I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo - Season 1

• Moon Knight - Episode 1

• The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 7

So guys, enjoy watching these movies and shows both on OTT platforms and theatres…